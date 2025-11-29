Pokrovsky and Oleksandrivsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out four air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and also carried out 60 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times today near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, and towards Kutkivka, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy offensive actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka and towards Novaya Kruglyakivka, Hlushkivka, and Petropavlivka. Another combat clash is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Novovodyanye, Seredne, Karpivka, Derylove, Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne and towards Stepovoye. Currently, 11 combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled five out of seven enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Serebryanka. Fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks near Chasovy Yar, Novomarkovo, and Vasyukivka.