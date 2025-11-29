Pokrovsky and Oleksandrivsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 157.
Points of attention
- 157 combat clashes have been reported along the front line, with the hottest fighting ongoing in the Pokrovsky and Oleksandrivsky directions.
- Enemy attacks have targeted multiple settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction, with ongoing clashes near Zeleny Gay, Tovsty, and Sosnivka.
Current situation on the front on November 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out four air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and also carried out 60 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times today near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, and towards Kutkivka, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy offensive actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka and towards Novaya Kruglyakivka, Hlushkivka, and Petropavlivka. Another combat clash is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Novovodyanye, Seredne, Karpivka, Derylove, Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne and towards Stepovoye. Currently, 11 combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled five out of seven enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Serebryanka. Fighting continues.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks near Chasovy Yar, Novomarkovo, and Vasyukivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyny Yar and towards Sofiivka. The defense forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 56 times today in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiivka, and Filiya. Ten combat clashes are ongoing so far.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Tovste, Sosnivka, Oleksandrograd, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillya, and Rybne. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
Ten clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction . The occupiers advanced in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Solodke and towards Hulyaipil.
In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions near Stepnohirsk, Stepovoye, and towards Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka.
