The situation on the front has escalated — 230 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 230.
Current situation on the front on November 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy launched three air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 107 attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykovo, Lyman and in the direction of the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne in the South-Slobozhansk direction. Four more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kruglyakivka eight times. Five more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 32 times today in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Shyykivka, Druzhelyubivka, Seredne, Karpivka, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, Stavky, and Torske. Currently, 22 combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped ten offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Dibrova, Yampol, Dronivka, Vasyukivka, and Siversk. Four more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the Chasovy Yar and Stupochy areas. One combat clash is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders successfully stopped 21 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyny Yar, Mykolaipyl', and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy today attacked the positions of our defenders 54 times in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Novopavlivka. Twelve combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Tolstoy, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrovgrad, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlagoda, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske and Yegorivka. Twenty-four enemy offensive actions were repelled, and 13 more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by enemy units to advance towards Varvarivka, Dobropillya, Zatyshshya, the Hulyaipillya and Zeleny districts. Enemy aircraft struck Hulyaipillya.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Shcherbaki, Novoandreyevka, and Kamianske. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance towards the Antoniv Bridge, but they were unsuccessful.
