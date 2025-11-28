The situation on the front has escalated — 230 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy launched three air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 107 attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykovo, Lyman and in the direction of the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne in the South-Slobozhansk direction. Four more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kruglyakivka eight times. Five more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 32 times today in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Shyykivka, Druzhelyubivka, Seredne, Karpivka, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, Stavky, and Torske. Currently, 22 combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped ten offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Dibrova, Yampol, Dronivka, Vasyukivka, and Siversk. Four more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the Chasovy Yar and Stupochy areas. One combat clash is ongoing.