There have been over 140 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Two enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched four air strikes, dropped nine guided bombs, and carried out 96 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders ten times near Vovchansk, Synelnykovye, Dvorichanske and towards Kolodyazne. Five combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka, and another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 35 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyan, Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Seredne, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Lyman and Drobysheve. The defense forces successfully stopped 16 attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues in 19 locations.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through six times in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Viymka, and Sacco and Vanzetti; two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes are ongoing in the areas of Chasovy Yar, and the occupiers also tried to advance towards Predtechyny.