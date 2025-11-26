There have been over 140 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. 144 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Over 140 combat clashes and assaults have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army on November 26, with Ukrainian defenders successfully repelling enemy attacks in various directions.
- The enemy army conducted nine controlled airstrikes, 96 shellings, and launched attacks in multiple key directions, including North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipol, and Orikhiv.
Current situation on the front on November 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Two enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched four air strikes, dropped nine guided bombs, and carried out 96 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders ten times near Vovchansk, Synelnykovye, Dvorichanske and towards Kolodyazne. Five combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka, and another clash is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 35 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyan, Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Seredne, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Lyman and Drobysheve. The defense forces successfully stopped 16 attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues in 19 locations.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through six times in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Viymka, and Sacco and Vanzetti; two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes are ongoing in the areas of Chasovy Yar, and the occupiers also tried to advance towards Predtechyny.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invader attacked 24 times today in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillya, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostyantynivka. Seven combat clashes are ongoing so far.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 41 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Yalta, and Dachne. Three combat clashes are ongoing.
Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske.
In the Hulyaipol direction, our defenders stopped six enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshya, Solodke, Yablukove, Zelenyy Gai and towards Hulyaipol, three more clashes are ongoing. The settlements of Vozdvizhivka and Hulyaipol were hit by air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Primorske.
