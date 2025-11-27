Situation at the front — 112 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. 112 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
- 112 combat clashes have taken place between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian invaders, with ongoing clashes reported across multiple fronts.
- The Russian Army carried out air strikes and shelling of border settlements, leading to intense fighting and defensive actions by Ukrainian forces.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in various directions, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of the invasion.
Current situation on the front on November 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five enemy attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , two more attacks are ongoing. The enemy also carried out one air strike, dropped three guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Vovchansk, Ambarny, and Dvorichansky.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Mala Shapkivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka, and another clash is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Seredne, Novoselivka, Shandryholove and towards Stavye. The defense forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues in four locations.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through ten times in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Viimka, Fedorivka and in the direction of Zakitne, and two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one clash occurred in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invader attacked 16 times today in the directions of Kostyantynivka, Stepanivka, Stepanivka and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 32 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pishchane, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne and in the directions of Hryshynye and Novopavlivka. Eleven combat clashes are ongoing.
Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked ten times near the settlements of Yalta, Andriyivka-Klevtsove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne and in the direction of Oleksiyivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, our defenders stopped ten enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshya, Solodke, Chervone and in the directions of the settlements of Dobropillya, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Hulyaipol. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. The settlements of Ternuvaty and Hulyaipol were subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks in the direction of Novoandreyevka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, and in the Stepovoye area. Another clash with the enemy is still ongoing.
