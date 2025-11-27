Situation at the front — 112 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five enemy attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , two more attacks are ongoing. The enemy also carried out one air strike, dropped three guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Vovchansk, Ambarny, and Dvorichansky.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Mala Shapkivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka, and another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Seredne, Novoselivka, Shandryholove and towards Stavye. The defense forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues in four locations.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through ten times in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Viimka, Fedorivka and in the direction of Zakitne, and two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one clash occurred in the Chasovy Yar area.