The situation at the front — more than 60 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 64 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- Today, there have been 64 combat clashes at the front between the AFU and the Russian army, with Ukrainian defenders successfully repelling attacks and shelling in multiple areas.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, highlighting attacks in different directions such as North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper.
Current situation on the front on November 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, and also carried out 93 attacks on settlements and positions of our units.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of Synelnykovye and in the direction of Kolodyazny. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Zarichne, and in the direction of Stavok. Another combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The occupier units tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Viyimka and in the direction of Zvanivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried 22 times to advance to our positions near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Liman, Mirnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Novosergiyevka, Filiya, Dachne. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Yehorivka and in the direction of Orestopol. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike on Velykymykhailivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders near the settlements of Zelenyy Hai, Zatyshshya, Solodke and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillya. Two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Hulyaipillya and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Primorske area.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
