The situation at the front — more than 60 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, and also carried out 93 attacks on settlements and positions of our units.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of Synelnykovye and in the direction of Kolodyazny. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Zarichne, and in the direction of Stavok. Another combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The occupier units tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Viyimka and in the direction of Zvanivka.