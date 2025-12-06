There have been almost 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 77 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The AFU has faced almost 80 combat clashes with the Russian army, successfully repelling attacks and preventing enemy advancement into Ukrainian territory.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the ongoing clashes, with detailed reports from different directions including North-Slobozhansk, South-Slobozhansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, and more.
- The defense forces have thwarted enemy assaults in various settlements such as Vovchansk, Synelnykovye, Pishchane, Kolisnykovka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibovo, and others, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian troops.
Current situation on the front on December 6
Operational information as of 16:00 06.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 72 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykovye, and towards Izbitsky and Kolodyazny.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the directions of the settlements of Pishchane and Kolisnykovka, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Zarichne and in the directions of Novosergiivka, Novy Mir and Stavye. Three combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Yampol, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards the settlements of Stepanivka and Berestok. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 20 enemy attacks, with one battle still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanovka, Zeleny Gay, Vorone, Rybne and in the direction of Danylovka. Our soldiers have repelled five enemy assaults, two more attacks are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, seven combat clashes took place in the direction of Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Stepovoye area.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-