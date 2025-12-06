There have been almost 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 72 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykovye, and towards Izbitsky and Kolodyazny.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the directions of the settlements of Pishchane and Kolisnykovka, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Zarichne and in the directions of Novosergiivka, Novy Mir and Stavye. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Yampol, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka, and another clash is ongoing.