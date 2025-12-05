The AFU have engaged in 106 clashes with the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 106 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- 106 combat clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian invaders since the beginning of the day, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
- The Defense Forces are actively defending Ukrainian territory and repelling enemy attacks in various directions, including through air strikes and multiple shelling incidents.
- The enemy's attempts to advance in specific areas such as Vovchansk, Prylipka, and Kostyantynivka have been met with resistance as Ukrainian soldiers repel assaults and combat clashes.
Current situation on the front on December 5
Operational information as of 16:00 05.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One combat engagement has taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and also carried out 105 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Odradne and towards Izbitsky.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova, Novoselivka, Pishchane, and towards Hlushkivka, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novovodyan, Novoyehorivka, Derylove, and Kolodyazi. Five combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Dronivka, Serebryanka, and towards Siversk, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks near the settlements of Novomarkovo and Vasyukivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 26 enemy attacks, and two combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovgrad, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. Our soldiers have repelled five enemy assaults, and four more attacks are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, four combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Dobropillya, and Hulyaipol.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks, and another battle is ongoing.
