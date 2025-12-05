The AFU have engaged in 106 clashes with the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One combat engagement has taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and also carried out 105 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Odradne and towards Izbitsky.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova, Novoselivka, Pishchane, and towards Hlushkivka, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novovodyan, Novoyehorivka, Derylove, and Kolodyazi. Five combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Dronivka, Serebryanka, and towards Siversk, and another clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks near the settlements of Novomarkovo and Vasyukivka.