There have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 84 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 84 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian army.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks, showcasing their resilience in defending positions in various directions.
- Specific details of clashes in different directions such as North Slobozhansk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipol, and Dnieper are provided in the operational update.
Current situation on the front on December 3
Operational information as of 16:00 03.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks; since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 78 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Synelnykovo, Ambarne and in the direction of Kolodyazne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, one clash with the enemy is ongoing in the Pishchanye area.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Derylove, and Myrne.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Yampol, Dronivka, and Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes are currently ongoing in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 16 enemy offensive actions, in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and in the directions of Novopavlivka, Stepanivka and Torske, three more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Sofiivka, Bilytskyi and Hryshynye. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 17 attacks.
Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbovye, and Pryvilne.
In the Hulyaipol direction, four clashes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshshya, Hulyaipol, and towards Pryluky.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of the Antoniv Bridge and was repulsed.
