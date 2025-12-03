There have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 03.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks; since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 78 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Synelnykovo, Ambarne and in the direction of Kolodyazne. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, one clash with the enemy is ongoing in the Pishchanye area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Derylove, and Myrne.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Yampol, Dronivka, and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes are currently ongoing in the Chasovy Yar area.