The Russia's war against Ukraine — 108 clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched 69 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, five enemy attacks took place in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Izbitsky and Okhrimivka. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Nine combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Derylove, Kolodyazi, and Zarichne, with fighting taking place in seven locations.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks today in the Dronivka and Pereyzne areas.