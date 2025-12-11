The Russia's war against Ukraine — 108 clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day
The Russia's war against Ukraine — 108 clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.

  • 108 combat clashes have occurred on the frontlines of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on December 11, 2025.
  • Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks in different directions, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of aggression.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information detailing the ongoing defense situations across various frontlines, including North Slobozhansk, South Slobozhansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipole, and Orikhiv directions.

Current situation on the front on December 11

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Five combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched 69 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

  • In the South Slobozhansk direction, five enemy attacks took place in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Izbitsky and Okhrimivka. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

  • Nine combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Derylove, Kolodyazi, and Zarichne, with fighting taking place in seven locations.

  • In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks today in the Dronivka and Pereyzne areas.

  • The defense forces stopped 16 enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillya, Kostyantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

  • In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops have tried 33 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 31 attacks, and fighting is ongoing.

  • In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Sosnivka, Verbovye, Pryvillya, Vyshneve, Rybne, and Pryvilne. Another battle is ongoing.

  • In the Hulyaipole direction, our soldiers repelled five assault actions by enemy units in the area of the Hulyaipole settlement and towards Dobropillya, and two more clashes are currently ongoing.

  • In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Stepnohirsk and in the direction of Prymorske and Novoandreivka.

