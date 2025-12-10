Watch: the AFU repel a mechanized assault by the Russian army on Pokrovsk in the morning
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the AFU repel a mechanized assault by the Russian army on Pokrovsk in the morning

AFU Air Assault Troops
Pokrovsk
Читати українською

Ukrainian units are repelling a mechanized assault by Russian troops on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, which began on the morning of December 10.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repel a mechanized assault by Russian troops on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on December 10.
  • The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Force effectively repels attacks, damaging enemy equipment and personnel during the morning assault.
  • Russian troops began active operations using armored vehicles, automobiles, and motorcycles to storm the city.

Russia begins mechanized assault on Pokrovsk

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and released a video of the fighting.

The invaders began active operations from the very morning, trying to take advantage of the unfavorable weather conditions. The Russians used armored vehicles, automobiles, and motorcycles for the assault. The columns tried to break through from the southern direction to the northern part of the city.

At the same time, units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian SSR, expecting the enemy's assault, began to repel the attack in an organized manner. The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush burned the first "box" of the Russians.

After that, other units, including artillery, began to inflict damage on enemy equipment and personnel.

The work to destroy Russian equipment and personnel is ongoing.

According to preliminary information, units of the 76th Pskov Airborne Assault Division were involved in the assault.

The defensive operation of the Pokrovskaya agglomeration is ongoing.

Various components of the Defense Forces are involved in the defense - Airborne Assault Troops, assault units, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the National Police.

Logistics remain complicated. To enhance supply capabilities, an operation to expand logistics corridors to Myrnograd is underway.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized 110 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd. Syrsky made an important statement
Oleksandr Syrskyi
What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?