Ukrainian units are repelling a mechanized assault by Russian troops on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, which began on the morning of December 10.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and released a video of the fighting.

The invaders began active operations from the very morning, trying to take advantage of the unfavorable weather conditions. The Russians used armored vehicles, automobiles, and motorcycles for the assault. The columns tried to break through from the southern direction to the northern part of the city. Share

At the same time, units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian SSR, expecting the enemy's assault, began to repel the attack in an organized manner. The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush burned the first "box" of the Russians.

After that, other units, including artillery, began to inflict damage on enemy equipment and personnel.

The work to destroy Russian equipment and personnel is ongoing.

According to preliminary information, units of the 76th Pskov Airborne Assault Division were involved in the assault.

The defensive operation of the Pokrovskaya agglomeration is ongoing.

Various components of the Defense Forces are involved in the defense - Airborne Assault Troops, assault units, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the National Police.