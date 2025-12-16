The AFU struck 2 command posts of the Russian army and destroyed over 1,100 occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU struck 2 command posts of the Russian army and destroyed over 1,100 occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU struck 2 command posts of the Russian army and destroyed over 1,100 occupiers
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck two areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one artillery piece, and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Details of the enemy's combat losses as of December 16, 2025, reveal significant casualties across various military assets.
  • The use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and multiple launch rocket systems demonstrate the ongoing military tactics employed in the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 16, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/16/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,190,620 (+1,150) people

  • tanks — 11,421 (+9) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,737 (+6) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,172 (+67) units.

  • MLRS — 1,570 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,261 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 91,219 (+442) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+1) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,182 (+177) units.

  • special equipment — 4,026 (+0) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 220 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,471 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,103 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US promises military response to Russia's new invasion of Ukraine
The US promised to protect Ukraine from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 69 attack drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy outlined a key red line in negotiations with the US and Russia
Zelenskyy voiced Ukraine's unequivocal position

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?