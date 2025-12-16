The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck two areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one artillery piece, and two command posts of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Details of the enemy's combat losses as of December 16, 2025, reveal significant casualties across various military assets.
- The use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and multiple launch rocket systems demonstrate the ongoing military tactics employed in the region.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 16, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/16/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,190,620 (+1,150) people
tanks — 11,421 (+9) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,737 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 35,172 (+67) units.
MLRS — 1,570 (+0) units.
Air defense means — 1,261 (+0) units.
aircraft — 432 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 91,219 (+442) units.
cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+1) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,182 (+177) units.
special equipment — 4,026 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 220 guided bombs.
In addition, 5,471 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,103 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
