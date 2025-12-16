The AFU struck 2 command posts of the Russian army and destroyed over 1,100 occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck two areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one artillery piece, and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 16, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/16/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,190,620 (+1,150) people

tanks — 11,421 (+9) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,737 (+6) units.

artillery systems — 35,172 (+67) units.

MLRS — 1,570 (+0) units.

Air defense means — 1,261 (+0) units.

aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 91,219 (+442) units.

cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 2 (+1) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,182 (+177) units.

special equipment — 4,026 (+0) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 220 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,471 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,103 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.