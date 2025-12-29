The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 13 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

As of December 29, the enemy's losses per day amounted to 1,180 occupiers, hundreds of drones, and a lot of vehicles.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 13 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours, showcasing their operational efficiency.
- Enemy combat losses from February 2022 to December 2025 reached significant levels across various categories, including personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
- According to the General Staff of the AFU, the estimated combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine include over 1.2 million personnel, thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and other equipment.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thus, from February 24, 2022 to December 29, 2025 inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to:
personnel — about 1,205,690 (+1,180) people.
tanks — 11,472 (+3).
armored combat vehicles — 23,837 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 35,570 (+13) units.
MLRS — 1,581 units.
air defense systems — 1,264 units.
aircraft — 434 units.
helicopters — 347 units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 96,532 (+305) units.
cruise missiles — 4,136 units.
ships / boats — 28 units.
submarines — 2 units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 71,891 (+113) units.
special equipment — 4,030 (+1) units.
