The AFU neutralized over 140 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
In total, 153 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders effectively repelled Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction, neutralizing over 140 occupiers.
  • The Russian invaders conducted 55 air strikes and dropped 144 guided bombs in the area, escalating the conflict.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on January 16

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on January 16, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out 55 air strikes, dropping 144 guided bombs. In addition, they used 4,730 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 2,738 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 43 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Filia. Fighting continues in some locations.

Today, according to preliminary data, 141 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 87 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

  • 4 units of automotive equipment,

  • 33 unmanned aerial vehicles,

  • communication antenna,

  • anti-tank missile system.

Four vehicles, an electronic warfare device, a UAV control point, two warehouses, and seven shelters for enemy personnel were also hit.

