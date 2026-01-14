Russia has intensified attempts to break through to the northern part of Pokrovsk — what is known

Russian invaders have once again intensified their attempts to infiltrate the northern part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, using assault groups - above the railway. Defense forces are stopping the enemy's efforts.

This was reported by the "East" group of troops.

As noted, the northern part of Pokrovsk remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The soldiers timely detect all enemy movements and inflict fire damage on them.

Ukrainian defenders also control the northern part of Myrnograd, preventing the Russian army from bringing heavy equipment into its southern part. Search and strike operations are ongoing in the city to block further enemy advances.

The defense forces are providing their units with the necessary means to maintain combat readiness in low temperatures. Logistics remain complex. Heavy drones and ground robotic complexes are involved for supply.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled a total of 28 enemy assaults in the area of responsibility of the "East" group of troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, as of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Russian invaders had attempted to advance 16 times on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachny, and Filia, towards Dorozny, Rodynsky, and Hryshyn. 13 of their attacks have been repelled so far, and three clashes are ongoing.