Pokrovsky and Hulyaypil directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 08.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 51 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Burguvatka, Vilcha, and Figolivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Kupyansk, but was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve and Stavky. Two clashes are ongoing.