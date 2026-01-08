Pokrovsky and Hulyaypil directions remain the hottest on the front

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 54 combat clashes have occurred.
Current situation on the front on January 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 51 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Burguvatka, Vilcha, and Figolivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Kupyansk, but was repulsed.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve and Stavky. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pol', Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 18 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Liman, Rodynske, Mirnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 16 enemy attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlagoda, Rybne, and Yegorivka. Our soldiers have repelled three enemy assaults, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, 10 clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Hulyaipol and in the Varvarivka area. Two clashes are ongoing. Enemy airstrikes were carried out on Yuliivka, Rizdvyanka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Lyubitske and Zaliznychne.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy once tried in vain to approach our defenders in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
