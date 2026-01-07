The situation at the front has worsened — the AFU have engaged in 140 clashes with the occupiers

Operational information as of 16:00 07.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks by enemy troops, and four more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhye, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Ternov.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and towards Novaya Kruglyakivka and Kupyansk. Two clashes are currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novovodyanye, Derylove, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, Myrne, and Shandryholove. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Chasovy Yar, and towards Bondarne. A battle is currently underway.