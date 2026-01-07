The situation at the front has worsened — the AFU have engaged in 140 clashes with the occupiers

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 140 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in 140 combat clashes with occupiers on multiple fronts, intensifying the conflict and worsening the situation on the front lines.
- Defensive measures are being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory, with Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelling assaults and shelling in key areas.
- The ongoing clashes and attacks in regions like Yuzhno-Slobozhansky, Kup'yansky, Lymansky, and others highlight the critical nature of the current situation, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Current situation on the front on January 7
Operational information as of 16:00 07.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks by enemy troops, and four more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhye, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Ternov.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and towards Novaya Kruglyakivka and Kupyansk. Two clashes are currently underway.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novovodyanye, Derylove, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, Myrne, and Shandryholove. Three combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Chasovy Yar, and towards Bondarne. A battle is currently underway.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 52 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 44 enemy attacks, and six clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Oleksandrovgrad, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Rybne and Yegorivka. Our soldiers have repelled 19 enemy assaults, and five more clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 24 combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Hulyaipole and Bilogirya. Five combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched three attacks towards Stepnohirsk.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach our defenders in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
