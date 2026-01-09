Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 85 Russian occupiers

In total, 165 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on January 9
Operational information as of 22:00 09.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The Russian invaders carried out two missile and 23 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3,967 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 2,795 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyevka and towards Novopavlivka and Filia.
Our defenders are holding back the enemy's onslaught, and fighting is still ongoing in four locations.
Today, according to preliminary data, 85 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.
In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:
tank,
multiple launch rocket system,
five units of automotive equipment,
68 unmanned aerial vehicles,
four antennas,
satellite communication terminal.
An artillery system, a vehicle, and six shelters for enemy personnel were also hit.
