Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU eliminated 50 Russian occupiers

The defense forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. There have been 118 combat clashes since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively engaged in disrupting the offensive plans of Russian invaders in the Pokrovsky direction.
- 118 combat clashes have taken place in the region, with the enemy carrying out 31 air strikes and numerous other operations.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on January 14
Operational information as of 10:00 PM on January 14, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy carried out 31 air strikes, dropped 71 guided bombs, carried out 3,736 kamikaze drone strikes, and 2,854 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 23 attempts to push our units in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.
According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 50 and wounded 25 occupiers.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:
artillery system,
three motorcycles,
55 unmanned aerial vehicles,
two units of automotive equipment,
ground robotic complex,
three personnel shelters,
one UAV control point.
In addition, six artillery systems, five vehicles and one special equipment unit, one electronic warfare device, two UAV control points, and seven enemy personnel shelters were hit.
