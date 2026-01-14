Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU eliminated 50 Russian occupiers

The defense forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. There have been 118 combat clashes since the beginning of the day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on January 14

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on January 14, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 31 air strikes, dropped 71 guided bombs, carried out 3,736 kamikaze drone strikes, and 2,854 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 23 attempts to push our units in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 50 and wounded 25 occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

artillery system,

three motorcycles,

55 unmanned aerial vehicles,

two units of automotive equipment,

ground robotic complex,

three personnel shelters,

one UAV control point.