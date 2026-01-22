The AFU destroyed almost 1,100 occupiers and 53 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

As of January 22, the losses of the Russian army per day amounted to over 1,000 occupiers, almost 700 drones, and 53 artillery systems.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, from February 24, 2022 to January 22, 2026, inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to: