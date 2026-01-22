The AFU destroyed almost 1,100 occupiers and 53 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed almost 1,100 occupiers and 53 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

As of January 22, the losses of the Russian army per day amounted to over 1,000 occupiers, almost 700 drones, and 53 artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine recently destroyed almost 1,100 occupiers and 53 Russian artillery systems within a 24-hour period.
  • Between February 24, 2022, and January 22, 2026, the military losses of the Russian army in Ukraine exceeded 1.2 million people, with substantial losses in tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army suffered significant combat losses, including personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, drones, and various military equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, from February 24, 2022 to January 22, 2026, inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to:

  • personnel — about 1,230,810 (+1,070) people.

  • tanks — 11,596 (+9) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,943 (+5) units.

  • artillery systems — 36,516 (+53) units.

  • MLRS -1,623 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,282 (+3) units.

  • aircraft — 434 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 112,828 (+669) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,190 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,416 (+178) units.

  • special equipment — 4,049 (+0) units.

AFU

