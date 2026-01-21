The AFU have repelled more than 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 74 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled over 70 attacks by the Russian army in various directions of the front.
- Multiple clashes, assaults, and airstrikes have taken place in locations such as Kupyansk, Lymansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Hulyaipilsk.
Current situation on the front on January 21
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 42 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, there were six enemy attacks near Dvorichansky and towards Izbitsky, Grafsky, and Kruhly. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders seven times — attacking towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Krylivka, and Boguslavka. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks, in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhaylivka, Drobysheve, Yampil, and towards Lyman and Novosergiivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the Stupochok area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations in the area of the settlement of Pleshchiivka and towards Kostyantynivka and Ivano-Frankivsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards Sergiyevka and Novopidhorodne. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zlagoda, Yehorivka and towards Novy Zaporizhzhia. The defense forces repelled three enemy assaults. Velykymykhaylivka was hit by airstrikes with guided bombs.
Since the beginning of the day, in the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders have repelled 19 attacks by the invaders in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil and Varvarivka. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, and Vozdvizhivka were hit by KAB airstrikes.
