The AFU have repelled more than 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 42 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, there were six enemy attacks near Dvorichansky and towards Izbitsky, Grafsky, and Kruhly. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders seven times — attacking towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Krylivka, and Boguslavka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks, in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhaylivka, Drobysheve, Yampil, and towards Lyman and Novosergiivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the Stupochok area.