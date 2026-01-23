The AFU eliminated 75 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

In total, 119 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory.

  • Ukrainian defenders eliminated 75 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction, showcasing their resolute defense tactics.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 119 combat clashes and 62 airstrikes by Russian invaders on January 23, 2026.
  • Russian invaders deployed various tactics including airstrikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and shelling in their attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on January 23

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on January 23, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out 62 air strikes, dropped 145 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3,339 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,779 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 31 times in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Shevchenko, Novopavlivka. In some locations, fighting continues to this day.

Today, according to preliminary data, 109 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 75 of whom have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

  • two tanks,

  • two armored combat vehicles,

  • five units of automotive equipment,

  • two units of special equipment,

  • quad bike,

  • one electronic warfare device,

  • 34 UAVs,

  • one enemy personnel shelter.

Our defenders also hit one artillery system, an ATV, two pieces of automotive equipment, an electronic warfare device, and ten enemy personnel shelters.

