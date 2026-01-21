Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to control the northern parts of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd

The Ukrainian Defense Forces control the northern parts of Myrnograd and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

The situation on the Pokrovsky and Mirnograd directions of the front

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Military District are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 38 Russian assaults since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by the "East" group of troops.

Active actions of Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration area are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards Sergiyevka and Novopidhorodne, two clashes are ongoing.

The defense forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. All movements of Russian troops are detected in a timely manner and fire is inflicted.

In Myrnograd, Ukrainian units control the northern part of the city. Search and strike operations are ongoing to prevent further enemy advance. Share

The defense forces are working on the timely detection and destruction of military equipment that the Russians are trying to accumulate for the assault on Mirnograd.

Ukrainian units are provided with the necessary means to maintain combat readiness in low temperature conditions.

Logistics remain complex, with heavy drones and ground-based robotic systems used for delivery.