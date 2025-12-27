The top political leadership of the aggressor state is once again resorting to spreading fake statements about significant "successes" of the Russian army on the battlefield. In fact, the Kremlin's reports about the capture of the cities of Gulyaipole and Myrnograd are not confirmed by facts, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The General Staff refuted Putin's lies about the capture of a number of Ukrainian cities

The situation in Hulyaipol, Zaporizhia region, is difficult, but the defensive operation in the settlement continues. Ukrainian soldiers continue active actions to destroy the infantry groups of the invaders in the city.

The operational situation in Myrnograd also remains difficult, but enemy units, as before, are still unable to implement their plans to capture the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration, so the weapon of disinformation is being used. Share

Control over half of the city of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, is also a fabrication. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding defensive lines and destroying the enemy on the approaches to the settlement.

Thus, on December 26, the invaders attempted an assault and advanced in a column towards Kostyantynivka. As a result of the successful actions of the Ukrainian defenders, two enemy tanks with demining equipment were destroyed, and the enemy infantry was eliminated by our UAVs.

In the case of Kupyansk, the Russian leadership has already reported several times about taking control of the city, surrounding Ukrainian units in the city, etc. In fact, the Ukrainian Defense Forces skillfully liberated a number of settlements north of Kupyansk, cleared most of the city itself, and blocked the remnants of the Russian group.

The situation is the same with Pokrovsk, about the capture of which the aggressor has been talking since the end of September last year. However, the defense of the city has been going on for 17 months, and the enemy has been suffering significant losses there all this time.

It is obvious that the Russian lies are primarily aimed at foreign partners and have significantly intensified during the peace talks. However, Russian disinformation will not affect the Ukrainian position and further diplomatic work. Share

The real result of such fake statements by the Kremlin dictator is only the tangible losses of his occupation army, which amount to at least 1,000 killed and wounded Russian soldiers every day.