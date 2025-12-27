The top political leadership of the aggressor state is once again resorting to spreading fake statements about significant "successes" of the Russian army on the battlefield. In fact, the Kremlin's reports about the capture of the cities of Gulyaipole and Myrnograd are not confirmed by facts, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.
Points of attention
- Putin's claims of capturing Ukrainian cities Hulyaipol and Myrnograd are refuted by the General Staff of Ukraine.
- Ukrainian soldiers are actively engaged in defensive operations to repel Russian invaders and destroy enemy forces.
- The Kremlin's disinformation tactics aim to deceive foreign partners, but the truth is that Ukrainian defense forces are successfully countering the aggression.
The General Staff refuted Putin's lies about the capture of a number of Ukrainian cities
The situation in Hulyaipol, Zaporizhia region, is difficult, but the defensive operation in the settlement continues. Ukrainian soldiers continue active actions to destroy the infantry groups of the invaders in the city.
Control over half of the city of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, is also a fabrication. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding defensive lines and destroying the enemy on the approaches to the settlement.
Thus, on December 26, the invaders attempted an assault and advanced in a column towards Kostyantynivka. As a result of the successful actions of the Ukrainian defenders, two enemy tanks with demining equipment were destroyed, and the enemy infantry was eliminated by our UAVs.
In the case of Kupyansk, the Russian leadership has already reported several times about taking control of the city, surrounding Ukrainian units in the city, etc. In fact, the Ukrainian Defense Forces skillfully liberated a number of settlements north of Kupyansk, cleared most of the city itself, and blocked the remnants of the Russian group.
The situation is the same with Pokrovsk, about the capture of which the aggressor has been talking since the end of September last year. However, the defense of the city has been going on for 17 months, and the enemy has been suffering significant losses there all this time.
The real result of such fake statements by the Kremlin dictator is only the tangible losses of his occupation army, which amount to at least 1,000 killed and wounded Russian soldiers every day.
The Armed Forces once again call on people to use only verified sources of information and not to succumb to provocations from Russian propagandists.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-