On the eve of the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States on the "peace plan", the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stated that, given the pace of the occupiers' offensive, the Russian Federation's interest in withdrawing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the "territories occupied by them" is allegedly "reducing to zero."

Putin cynically announced new “successes of the SVO”

The dictator allegedly visited the command post of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Army.

He also again threatened to solve "all the tasks of the SVO," as the aggressor calls the war against Ukraine, by armed means if Kyiv "does not want to end the matter peacefully."

Propagandists report that Putin was informed about the occupation by the Russians of Myrnograd, Donetsk Oblast (which in the Russian Federation is called by its old name, Dimitrov) and Hulyaipol, Zaporizhia Oblast, as well as several other settlements.

At the same time, Ukrainian sources and DeepState analysts do not confirm the occupation of these settlements. Russian propaganda has repeatedly declared territories that were at least partially under Ukrainian control as captured.

Putin stated that the capture of Myrnograd is a serious step towards the complete occupation of Donbas, and that Gulyaipol opens up good prospects for the invaders' offensive.