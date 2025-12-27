On the eve of the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States on the "peace plan", the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stated that, given the pace of the occupiers' offensive, the Russian Federation's interest in withdrawing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the "territories occupied by them" is allegedly "reducing to zero."
- Vladimir Putin cynically threatens Ukraine with armed aggression amidst claimed successes of the Russian army.
- Russian propaganda attempts to create false narratives of occupation in Ukrainian territories, though not confirmed by local sources.
- The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with Putin boasting about the progress made towards 'solving all the tasks' of the war through armed means.
Putin cynically announced new “successes of the SVO”
The dictator allegedly visited the command post of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Army.
He also again threatened to solve "all the tasks of the SVO," as the aggressor calls the war against Ukraine, by armed means if Kyiv "does not want to end the matter peacefully."
Propagandists report that Putin was informed about the occupation by the Russians of Myrnograd, Donetsk Oblast (which in the Russian Federation is called by its old name, Dimitrov) and Hulyaipol, Zaporizhia Oblast, as well as several other settlements.
At the same time, Ukrainian sources and DeepState analysts do not confirm the occupation of these settlements. Russian propaganda has repeatedly declared territories that were at least partially under Ukrainian control as captured.
Putin stated that the capture of Myrnograd is a serious step towards the complete occupation of Donbas, and that Gulyaipol opens up good prospects for the invaders' offensive.
He also boasted that all the tasks of the war against Ukraine are allegedly being carried out according to plan, and the creation of a security zone along the border of the Russian Federation and Ukraine is "going at a good pace."
