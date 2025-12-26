As Bloomberg learned, Russia and Kazakhstan unexpectedly postponed the first launch within the framework of the joint space project "Baiterek", canceling the debut of the Russian rocket "Soyuz-5".

The debut of the Russian rocket "Soyuz-5" did not take place

According to foreign media reports, the launch was postponed "in order to conduct additional checks of on-board systems and ground equipment."

What is important to understand is that this was officially confirmed by Roscosmos.

Official Moscow continues to assure that the Baiterek program is in its final stages.

It is worth noting that the Russian Soyuz-5 rocket was supposed to launch by the end of the year from the Baiterek complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

In addition, it is emphasized that the program is positioned as a competitor to SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk.

Journalists point out that, against the backdrop of Western sanctions, the development of a new missile has been behind schedule for years.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team claims that the launch date for Soyuz-5 will be determined after all tests are completed and agreed upon with all participants in the program.

Official Astana is inclined to believe that this will happen in the first quarter of 2026.