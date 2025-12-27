No one should trust Putin — General Hodges
No one should trust Putin — General Hodges

Source:  Espresso

Pressure from Western partners on Ukraine to make territorial concessions is not capable of ensuring a just and lasting peace, as Russia will not abide by the agreements anyway. This opinion was expressed by the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges.

  • Trusting Putin is not recommended, as he’s unlikely to keep any agreements for peace in Ukraine.
  • Pressure from Western partners on Ukraine may not ensure lasting peace due to Russia's failure to comply with agreements.
  • Strengthening Ukraine's position in negotiations with Russia is crucial for achieving a just peace.

Russia will not abide by agreements on peace in Ukraine — Hodges

According to him, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "want to make a deal and get out," while the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin will not abide by the agreements.

I don't agree that the pressure from the United States is only on Ukraine to make concessions. When I see Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner talking to President Putin, it doesn't give me confidence. Because these guys are real estate people. They want to make a deal and get out of there. And that guy, Putin, will never keep any deal.

He believes that no one should trust Putin, and the only way to negotiate with Russia is to be strong and tough and not give in to its demands.

Unfortunately, the US Secretary of State, Mr. Rubio (Marco Rubio — ed.), has put all the pressure on Ukraine to make concessions. I don’t think that’s the path to a sustainable, just peace. Unless Europe or the US are willing to deploy troops there to guarantee it. And so far, I don’t see that. But again, all the pressure, all the risk lies on Ukraine’s shoulders. That’s why I’m uncomfortable saying that Ukraine shouldn’t accept the deal, because it’s the Ukrainians who are paying the price. And I think that’s up to the Ukrainian people to decide.

He expressed hope that ultimately the hostilities will end in the defeat of Russia, "which will be forced to live within its own borders, so that Ukraine has protected borders, and Russia remains within its own."

This is the best result.

