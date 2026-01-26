The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized another 1,020 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 26, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,235,060 people, of which 1,020 people - over the past 24 hours.

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully neutralized 1,020 Russian occupiers, marking a significant advancement in reducing Russian military presence.
  • Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 1,235,000 people, with notable losses in tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and other equipment.

New losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,608 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,951 (+1),

  • artillery systems — 36,644 (+32),

  • MLRS — 1,626 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,286 (+0),

  • aircraft — 434 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 115,813 (+917),

  • cruise missiles — 4,205 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,906 (+147),

  • special equipment — 4,051 (+1).

The data is being refined.

