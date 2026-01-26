The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized another 1,020 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 26, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,235,060 people, of which 1,020 people - over the past 24 hours.

New losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,608 (+3),

armored combat vehicles — 23,951 (+1),

artillery systems — 36,644 (+32),

MLRS — 1,626 (+2),

air defense systems — 1,286 (+0),

aircraft — 434 (+0),

helicopters — 347 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 115,813 (+917),

cruise missiles — 4,205 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,906 (+147),

special equipment — 4,051 (+1).

The data is being refined.