There have been almost 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/26/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka; in total, two clashes have occurred in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders in the Drobyshevy and Lyman directions. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one clash occurred near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.