There have been almost 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- 48 combat clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian army on January 26, 2026.
- Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled numerous attacks by the enemy, showcasing their steadfast defense.
Current situation on the front on January 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/26/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards Lyman.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka; in total, two clashes have occurred in this direction.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders in the Drobyshevy and Lyman directions. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one clash occurred near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillya, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka and towards Stepanivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy tried to advance 19 times towards our positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Bilytske and Hryshyne. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Novy Zaporizhzhia.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders in the Hulyaipil area and towards Varvarivka and Dobropil. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykymykhaylivka, Charivne, Kopany, and Vozdvizhivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Stepnohirsk area. Air strikes hit Yurkivka and Tavriyske.
