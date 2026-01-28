Almost 50 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times and carried out 33 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka and towards Obukhivka, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka.

In the Lymansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the Drobyshevy and Stavye directions. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Slavic direction, he carried out one attack in the Yampol area.