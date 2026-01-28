Almost 50 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 46 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- 46 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, highlighting multiple attacks on Ukrainian defenders and settlements.
Current situation on the front on January 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times and carried out 33 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka and towards Obukhivka, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka.
In the Lymansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the Drobyshevy and Stavye directions. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Slavic direction, he carried out one attack in the Yampol area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five offensive actions near the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka and towards Novopavlivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance 15 times today towards our positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya, and Dachne. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Yehorivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil. Three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Ternuvaty, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvizhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka.
