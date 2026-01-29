Situation at the front — 180 clashes occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/29/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy made seven offensive attempts, 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhye and towards the settlements of Ternova, Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynovo. In total, ten clashes have occurred in this direction, five of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Stepy, Hrekivka and towards Druzhelyubivka and Stavki.

On the Slavyansk direction , the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne. One clash is currently ongoing.