Situation at the front — 180 clashes occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, 180 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 180 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army in various directions on January 29, 2026.
- The enemy made multiple offensive attempts, attacks on settlements, and positions of Ukrainian units, including the use of rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on January 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/29/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy made seven offensive attempts, 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhye and towards the settlements of Ternova, Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, and Kolodyazne.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynovo. In total, ten clashes have occurred in this direction, five of which are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Stepy, Hrekivka and towards Druzhelyubivka and Stavki.
On the Slavyansk direction , the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Berestka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 77 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Novy Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Ivanivka, Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 65 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times, in the Verbovye area and towards Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrograd, Oleksiivka, Danylivka, and Novy Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka was hit by guided bombs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the invaders, in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil, Radisne, Varvarivka, Zeleny, Pryluky, Zaliznychny, Olenokostyantynivka, Svyatopetrivka, Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Verkhnia Tersa. Nine clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of Lukyanivske and Pavlovka.
In the Prydniprovskie direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-