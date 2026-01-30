The AFU have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 54 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and Vovchansk. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosynovo. In total, four clashes have occurred in this direction, two of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the Zarichny area and towards Druzhelyubivka and Drobysheve. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction , the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne and in the Dronivka area. One clash is currently ongoing.