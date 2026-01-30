The AFU have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Current situation on the front on January 30
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 54 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and Vovchansk. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosynovo. In total, four clashes have occurred in this direction, two of which are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the Zarichny area and towards Druzhelyubivka and Drobysheve. Two attacks are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction , the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne and in the Dronivka area. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 offensive actions near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards Ivanovka and Rodynske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 23 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked four times, in the areas of Rybne, Zlagoda, and towards Oleksandrograd.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers, in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil and Olenokostyantynivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Stepnohirsk area.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack.
