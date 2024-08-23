The AFU repulsed the attempts of the Russian army to attack in the Kurakhiv direction
The AFU repulsed the attempts of the Russian army to attack in the Kurakhiv direction

AFU Air Assault Troops
The AFU repulsed the attempts of the Russian army to attack in the Kurakhiv direction
On August 23, Ukrainian soldiers from the 46th separate airmobile brigade repelled attempts of a Russian offensive in the Kurakhiv direction. Enemy equipment was destroyed and damaged.

Ukrainian paratroopers repelled assaults by the Russian army in the Kurakhiv direction

As the military noted, the Russians tried to spoil the festive mood of the Ukrainian soldiers and attempted an offensive in the Kurakhiv direction.

The Russian occupiers cannot pass by the dates that flatten them like hell from incense. Our state holidays are a bone in their throat. And the enemies do not know any other way to "congratulate" our soldiers than to try to spoil their festive mood, as happened today, on the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine.

But once again, in the Kurakhiv direction, a fat and huge lick was caught. It had a rather pleasant appearance for paratroopers of the 46th OAEMBr: six units of destroyed and damaged equipment. Rusty, fried carcasses of one tank and five infantry fighting vehicles remained forever in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbass.

The synergy of all means of combined fire support (artillery forces, FPV and UAVs) of 46 OAEMBr did not give the enemy any chance to achieve a result. And once again they eloquently proved: it is not worth stepping on our positions!.

Russia is trying to advance on Kurakhov

The Russians want to advance in the direction of Kurakhiv. In particular, several large-scale enemy assaults were recorded there.

On July 24, in an offensive attempt, the Russians engaged 57 units of armored vehicles at once — 45 armored combat vehicles, 11 tanks and one Terminator tank support combat vehicle.

Fighters of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Tavri Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to restrain the Russian assault.

Also, on July 30, the occupiers again threw 57 units of armored vehicles into the offensive near Kurakhov. This time there were 10 tanks and 47 armored fighting vehicles. The result also did not change — the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

