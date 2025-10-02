The AFU warned about the intensification of Russian army assaults in the Orikhiv direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU warned about the intensification of Russian army assaults in the Orikhiv direction

The AFU warned about the intensification of Russian army assaults in the Orikhiv direction
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

In the Orekhovo direction, Russian occupation forces are replenishing assault companies with mobilized servicemen who refused to sign contracts, and are sending these units for assault operations.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupation forces are intensifying assault operations in the Orikhiv direction.
  • Assault companies are being replenished with mobilized servicemen.
  • The preparation includes in the operational plan the capture of the settlement and the elimination of Ukrainian units.

Russia is transferring troops to the Orekhovo direction

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to our intelligence, right now, in the Orikhiv direction, enemy units preparing for assaults are replenishing assault companies. To do this, the enemy is using mobilized Russian servicemen who refused to sign a contract to serve in the Russian army.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to the spokesman, the goal of the offensive is to enter the settlement of Stepove with the subsequent elimination of Ukrainian units and consolidation in the occupied positions.

The enemy brings the personnel of these assault groups to the front lines, pulls up a certain amount of weapons there, in order to gather groups of five to seven people at certain points, and these groups will be involved in assault operations near the settlement of Stepove.

He added that a few days ago, the Russian invaders used aviation to strike Ukrainian fortifications and positions in the Stepeve area. Currently, preparatory measures are underway to continue their assault operations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Orihiv with aerial bombs. A woman was injured
Yuri Malashko / Zaporizhzhia OVA
Attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?