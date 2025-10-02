The AFU warned about the intensification of Russian army assaults in the Orikhiv direction

In the Orekhovo direction, Russian occupation forces are replenishing assault companies with mobilized servicemen who refused to sign contracts, and are sending these units for assault operations.
- Russian occupation forces are intensifying assault operations in the Orikhiv direction.
- Assault companies are being replenished with mobilized servicemen.
- The preparation includes in the operational plan the capture of the settlement and the elimination of Ukrainian units.
Russia is transferring troops to the Orekhovo direction
This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to the spokesman, the goal of the offensive is to enter the settlement of Stepove with the subsequent elimination of Ukrainian units and consolidation in the occupied positions.
He added that a few days ago, the Russian invaders used aviation to strike Ukrainian fortifications and positions in the Stepeve area. Currently, preparatory measures are underway to continue their assault operations.
