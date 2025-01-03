The Army+ application will feature a rating of the combat effectiveness of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A digital ranking of commanders will appear in Ukraine. It will function in the Army+ application.

The rating of combat effectiveness of the commanders of the AFU will be published in “Armia+”

According to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, since January the government has supported a resolution according to which commanders will submit reports on enemy defeats to Army+.

This can be done very simply, in a few minutes. And most importantly, without any paperwork. Confirmation from the DELTA combat system can be attached to such a report. Then all the data will be sent to the General Staff. Kateryna Chernogorenko Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Thus, as the Deputy Minister explained, a large, unified dashboard for the destruction of the enemy will be created, which will help analyze the performance of units and the army as a whole.

The reports will help assess not only the effectiveness of the military, but also equipment and ammunition. As well as better understand what weapons and where they need to be manufactured and supplied first.

As Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, at the first stage, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard will be able to provide the General Staff with daily reports on enemy defeats via Army+.

Reports will be synchronized between the application and the DELTA combat system, ensuring objectivity and transparency of data.

Why is this important:

Objective accounting of confirmed enemy losses;

The ability to constantly monitor the effectiveness of commanders and units according to clear criteria;

Analysis of the effectiveness of various types of weapons and ammunition on the battlefield;

Optimization of production and supply of the most effective weapons.

As part of the pilot project, submission of reports on lesions will be possible in individual units.

In case of a successful outcome, we plan to extend the project to all parts of the Defense Forces, — said Umerov.

Army+ application: what is known

The Army+ application is an analogue of the Reserve+ application only for military personnel.

Army+ was officially launched in Ukraine in August last year. The official launch of the application was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The application includes online reporting, as well as a number of other services. According to the Ministry of Defense, services for military families will also be integrated into Army+ later.