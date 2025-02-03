One Ukrainian woman has become more. Meet Kateryna Andriivna. Our most beautiful girl, whom Andriy and I have been waiting for so long. My beloved did not live to see the moon... But he became a father, in whatever dimension he was.

She has the name that Andriy chose, and I agreed because it was beautiful. They dressed her in a dress and hats that we chose together: I took photos, my husband approved.

She looks just like him, and she has the most beautiful cheeks.