"The beloved did not wait a month". The wife of the deceased soldier, Anastasia Fedchenko, gave birth to a daughter
Fedchenko
Source:  online.ua

On February 2, journalist Anastasia Fedchenko and marine Andriy Kuzmenko had a daughter, Kateryna. The father did not live to see his long-awaited child for a month - on January 4, the soldier died at the front.

The wife of the deceased soldier, Anastasia Fedchenko, gave birth to a daughter

The happy mother Anastasia announced the birth of her daughter on her Facebook page.

One Ukrainian woman has become more. Meet Kateryna Andriivna. Our most beautiful girl, whom Andriy and I have been waiting for so long. My beloved did not live to see the moon... But he became a father, in whatever dimension he was.

She has the name that Andriy chose, and I agreed because it was beautiful. They dressed her in a dress and hats that we chose together: I took photos, my husband approved.

She looks just like him, and she has the most beautiful cheeks.

Anastasia recalls that she and her husband planned a partnered birth, but unfortunately, it didn't work out...

Yesterday in the maternity ward I had two Olyas with me: Olga Omelyanchuk and Olga Volynets. They held my hand and fed me from a spoon. No one could wish for better partners for childbirth. But yesterday in the maternity ward Andriy was supposed to be with me: holding my hand and feeding me from a spoon. Taking me to the restroom, supporting me by the elbow, and putting on rubber slippers.

Andriy was planning to take a vacation and would have had time to devote time to his dearest girls, if not for the tragic death...

I can’t help but think about it, despite the immense happiness I feel when I look at those eyebrows and lips, when I hear Katrusya snort. And even when she screams so loudly that I think I’m going to go deaf. Donya, dad would be very proud of you. And me too. We love you terribly. And I will try to raise you for the two of us,” says Anastasia.

Soldier Andriy Kuzmenko died at the front

A marine, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the husband of the journalist of the Novinarnia Anastasia Fedchenko, Andriy Kuzmenko, died at the front. The couple was waiting for a replenishment — Anastasia is pregnant.

The journalist herself reported the loss on January 4.

I called you the love of my whole life. And so you are. My best friend, protector, my support. The father of our child. I love you and will always love you. In whatever dimension you are. Andriy is gone. And my heart is gone, too,” Anastasia wrote.

