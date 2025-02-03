"The beloved did not wait a month". The wife of the deceased soldier, Anastasia Fedchenko, gave birth to a daughter

On February 2, journalist Anastasia Fedchenko and marine Andriy Kuzmenko had a daughter, Kateryna. The father did not live to see his long-awaited child for a month - on January 4, the soldier died at the front.
Points of attention
- The heartbreaking story of Anastasia Fedchenko, who gave birth to her daughter a month after her husband's untimely death at the front, showcases the resilience of the human spirit.
- Anastasia and her husband had planned a partnered birth, but the tragic loss shattered their dreams, leaving Anastasia to navigate the journey of motherhood alone.
- The birth of Kateryna Andriivna brings a glimmer of hope to the grieving family, as Anastasia embraces the role of a single mother while honoring her late husband's memory.
- Andriy Kuzmenko, a marine and officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, gave his life at the front, leaving behind a loving wife and a daughter he would never meet.
- Anastasia's emotional journey through loss, grief, and new motherhood serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the strength found in embracing the future with hope and love.
The wife of the deceased soldier, Anastasia Fedchenko, gave birth to a daughter
The happy mother Anastasia announced the birth of her daughter on her Facebook page.
Anastasia recalls that she and her husband planned a partnered birth, but unfortunately, it didn't work out...
Andriy was planning to take a vacation and would have had time to devote time to his dearest girls, if not for the tragic death...
I can’t help but think about it, despite the immense happiness I feel when I look at those eyebrows and lips, when I hear Katrusya snort. And even when she screams so loudly that I think I’m going to go deaf. Donya, dad would be very proud of you. And me too. We love you terribly. And I will try to raise you for the two of us,” says Anastasia.
Soldier Andriy Kuzmenko died at the front
A marine, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the husband of the journalist of the Novinarnia Anastasia Fedchenko, Andriy Kuzmenko, died at the front. The couple was waiting for a replenishment — Anastasia is pregnant.
The journalist herself reported the loss on January 4.