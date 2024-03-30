The Bulgarian cruise liner crashed into the wall of the lock on the Danube. There are victims

Eleven people were injured when a Bulgarian cruise ship crashed into a concrete wall in a lock on the Danube River in the Austrian city of Asach an der Donau.

Cruise liner accident in Austria: what is known

About 160 passengers were on board the ship, which was heading from the German Bavaria to the Austrian city of Linz.

This is reported by the Reuters agency.

The 11 injured were taken to hospital and the ship was able to continue sailing after the accident, the spokesman said.

It is currently unknown how serious the injuries were to the victims.

Local media reported that six more people were slightly injured in the accident and did not require treatment.

The Ukrainian captain was imprisoned in Hungary

The Ukrainian captain of the Vikyn Sigyn cruise ship, Yury Chaplinsky, pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty of gross negligence.

Chaplinsky is expected to appeal.

In March 2020, the Hungarian prosecutor's office told the court that Czaplinski did not pay due attention and concentrate properly on steering the vessel for several minutes during the downpour.

He did not sense the presence of another boat, did not radio or send emergency sound signals, Miklos Nowacki said in court.

Chaplinskyi, who has been in custody since 2019, told the court that he "deeply regrets" the fatal accident.

"I can't get rid of the memory of this terrible tragedy for a minute, I can't sleep, and I think it's something I'll have to live with for the rest of my life," he said.

The court acquitted the 68-year-old man of failure to render assistance.