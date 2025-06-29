The Bundestag proposed creating a pan-European "nuclear umbrella"

Germany could gain access to the nuclear weapons of France and Great Britain as part of a pan-European "nuclear umbrella." Or take a leading role in the development of new European nuclear weapons.
Points of attention
- One possible way to create a “nuclear umbrella” for Europe is for Germany to have access to the nuclear weapons of France and the United Kingdom.
- The development of new European nuclear weapons or a system of transferring control of European nuclear weapons to NATO members are also being considered as options for ensuring the security of the region.
Europe's "nuclear umbrella": what needs to be done
This was stated by the head of the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn.
According to Span, there are obstacles to the shared use of nuclear weapons. For example, it is unlikely that France would agree to give Germany access to its nuclear weapons.
Therefore, the politician noted, it is possible to develop a system of transferring control over European nuclear weapons to NATO members on a random basis. This would leave Europe's potential adversary in confusion about who exactly could deliver a nuclear strike to it.
Another option is to develop a new pan-European nuclear weapon system that would be owned by all European NATO member states. Germany, Spahn said, should take a leading role in this process.
At the same time, not all German politicians agree that the American "nuclear shield" can be replaced.