The Bundestag proposed creating a pan-European "nuclear umbrella"

Germany could gain access to the nuclear weapons of France and Great Britain as part of a pan-European "nuclear umbrella." Or take a leading role in the development of new European nuclear weapons.

Europe's "nuclear umbrella": what needs to be done

This was stated by the head of the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn.

Europe must become capable of deterrence. For this, in particular, American atomic bombs are stationed in Germany. But this is not enough in the long term.

According to Span, there are obstacles to the shared use of nuclear weapons. For example, it is unlikely that France would agree to give Germany access to its nuclear weapons.

Therefore, the politician noted, it is possible to develop a system of transferring control over European nuclear weapons to NATO members on a random basis. This would leave Europe's potential adversary in confusion about who exactly could deliver a nuclear strike to it.

Another option is to develop a new pan-European nuclear weapon system that would be owned by all European NATO member states. Germany, Spahn said, should take a leading role in this process.

It should be noted that France allows the deployment of its nuclear weapons on the territory of allies in order to replace the nuclear forces of the United States of America in Europe. The media also reported that France may deploy its nuclear-armed fighter jets in Germany.

At the same time, not all German politicians agree that the American "nuclear shield" can be replaced.