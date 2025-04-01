The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the Road Traffic Rules

According to a new decision of the Ukrainian government, from April 1, 2025, motorcycle and moped drivers are allowed to use lanes designated for public transport.
Points of attention
- The new regulation allows motorcycle drivers to drive in the lane for route vehicles, excluding certain types of motorcycles, while moped drivers also gain this right.
- The key goals of this initiative include harmonizing Ukrainian laws with EU practices, reducing traffic congestion in urban areas, and improving the safety of motorcycle and moped riders as well as other road users.
What is known about changes in traffic regulations?
The statement on this occasion was made by the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshitskyi.
According to him, during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which took place on April 1, amendments were made to the Traffic Rules.
It is worth noting that this initiative was launched by the Patrol Police Department with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The main goals of this initiative are:
Harmonize the legislation of Ukraine with the practices of the European Union countries, where a similar solution has long been successfully operating in many countries;
Reduce traffic jams in large cities, as two-wheeled vehicles will be able to move more freely on the roads;
To increase the safety of moped and motorcyclist riders and other road users while driving in heavy traffic.
More on the topic
