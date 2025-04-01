The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the Road Traffic Rules

According to a new decision of the Ukrainian government, from April 1, 2025, motorcycle and moped drivers are allowed to use lanes designated for public transport.

What is known about changes in traffic regulations?

The statement on this occasion was made by the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshitskyi.

According to him, during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which took place on April 1, amendments were made to the Traffic Rules.

From now on, paragraph 2.16 clearly states that motorcycle drivers (except motorcycles with sidecars, motorized strollers and three-wheeled vehicles) can drive in the lane for route vehicles. Moped drivers have also received the same right, which is enshrined in subparagraph "b" of this paragraph. Oleksiy Biloshitskyi First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine

It is worth noting that this initiative was launched by the Patrol Police Department with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The main goals of this initiative are: