Russian propaganda is spreading disinformation that Ukrainian military personnel are mining high-rise buildings in Kostyantynivka and prohibiting local residents from leaving the city.

The CCD debunked another Russian fake about the alleged "mining of residential buildings in Kostyantynivka"

This is a typical example of an information operation aimed at discrediting the Defense Forces of Ukraine and intimidating the civilian population.

The Russian side does not provide any evidence, photos or video confirmation of such statements, only referring to the words of one of the Russian "military experts", who is, in essence, a propagandist.

Ukraine acts exclusively in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law. Instead, it is Russia that systematically shells civilian objects.