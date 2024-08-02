The commander of the International Legion unit Ian "Kenobi" was seriously wounded. How to support the collection

The commander of the International Legion unit Ian with the call sign "Kenobi" was seriously wounded at the front while performing combat missions.

"Kenobi" was wounded at the front

It became known that the commander of the International Legion unit with the call sign "Kenobi" was wounded. The situation gained publicity among the military and civilians. Therefore, the commander shared a video of how it happened on his Instagram page to express his gratitude to his comrades who saved his life.

Well, since it's already rushed, you can show it. I express my gratitude to the legionnaires who made every effort to pull me out. Ian "Kenobi" Commander of the International Legion unit

"Kenobi" went a long way in the ranks of the Armed Forces. He participated in the defense of Kyiv region and was wounded in the battles for Gostomel.

Ian himself has been in the army for 12 years, and now he is fighting in the ranks of the International Legion.

How to join a gathering to support a commander

Even brave warriors need your help sometimes. Our commander was wounded while performing a combat mission, the message says.

Collection of funds for the rehabilitation of the wounded commander has been opened. You can donate to the bank using the link .

Thanks to the evacuation team, combat medic and medevac, it was possible to pull the commander from the field and stabilize his condition.

Given the incomplete fracture of the neck of the femur and the fragments in it, the rehabilitation will be long and difficult. Share

At the beginning of February 2024, "Kenobi" gave a long interview to Online.UA, in which he talked about his combat path, the situation at the front and shared his plans after the victory of Ukraine.