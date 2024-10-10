In the second reading, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the draft law on tax increases.

What is known about changes to the draft law on increasing taxation in Ukraine

As noted by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the draft law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Special Features of Taxation During Martial Law" (No. 11416-d) was supported by 247 parliamentarians.

According to him, the size of the military levy for the military was left at the level of 1.5%.

What does the draft law on increasing taxes provide for?

The explanatory note to the draft law states:

raising the military levy and expanding the circle of its payers for the period until December 31 of the year in which martial law will be suspended or abolished, namely: