A large group of people's deputies, led by representatives of the ruling Servant of the People party, proposes introducing a National Day of Prayer in Ukraine on the anniversary of the invasion of the criminal Russian army on February 24.

What is known about the likelihood of another memorable day in Ukraine?

Bill No. 12336 proposes amendments to Article 73 of the Labor Code.

According to the draft law proposed in the Rada, it is envisaged that a special parliamentary session will be held on the National Day of Prayer, which will begin with the performance of the spiritual anthem of Ukraine "God is Great, One."

Prayer for Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers will develop, with the involvement of representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, and approve a comprehensive plan of events to celebrate the National Day of Prayer at the state level within three months.

Local state administrations must ensure the preparation and implementation of a set of measures to celebrate the National Day of Prayer and hold the all-Ukrainian "Light a Candle" campaign.

Why Ukraine needs a National Day of Prayer

The explanatory note to the bill notes that on February 24, 2022, the aggressor country Russia launched a criminal and groundless large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The enemy expected to capture our country in a few days, but Ukraine not only survived, but also gave a worthy rebuff to the Russian occupiers.

This was made possible thanks to a highly motivated army, Ukrainian society, which demonstrated extraordinary unity and solidarity in the popular resistance to the occupiers, as well as the prayer for Ukraine that rose up in those days all over the world, the document emphasizes. Share

According to the deputies, prayer to God is a supernatural force for victory and a guarantee of consolidation and unity of Ukrainian society.

Joint prayer will protect Ukraine and those who continue to fight on the battlefield, will become evidence of the spiritual unity of the Ukrainian people and a symbol of our unshakable faith in victory, — the explanatory note to the bill emphasizes. Share

The authors of the project also cite historical examples when national prayer changed the course of history, in particular during World War II in Great Britain and the United States.