The Russian court in Karelia recognized as "war crimes and genocide of the Soviet people" the actions of Finland in Karelia during the Second World War, when it tried to return the territories captured by the USSR.
In Russia, history is being rewritten again
Russian propagandists from the TASS news agency informed the court about this decision.
The Supreme Court of the Republic of Karelia decided to recognize "war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide of the Soviet people, the discovered and newly discovered crimes committed by the German-fascist invaders, the occupying power and the troops of Finland on the territory of the Karelo-Finnish SSR" during the Second World War.
With this decision, the court satisfied the statement of the prosecutor of Karelia Dmytro Kharchenkov in its entirety.
We are talking about the period from the fall of 1941 to June 1944, during the so-called Continuation War, when Finland, after the attack of Nazi Germany on the USSR, tried to return the territories that it was forced to cede to Moscow after the Winter War of 1939-1940, and went beyond the borders of 1939 .
The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation raised this issue back in 2020, when it initiated a study of declassified Soviet documents regarding Finnish prisoner-of-war camps in Karelia. Finnish historians then connected such initiatives of Russia with the Kremlin's political goals.
The former director of the National Archives of Finland, Jussi Nuorteva, after the Karelian prosecutor's office initiated such a review, commented to Ilta-Sanomat that Finland has nothing to hide in this historical episode and that all Finnish documents are freely available, while the Soviet ones are mostly classified.
He also recalled that after the end of the war, the Allies under the leadership of the USSR created the Control Commission for Finland, which presented the country with a series of demands, including the trial of war criminals, so it is inappropriate to demand a re-examination of the same events after more than 80 years.
The Russian plane was in Finnish airspace for about 2 minutes
On June 10, a Russian military aircraft allegedly violated the airspace in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.
This is reported by YLE with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the country.
The alleged violation occurred in the morning of June 10 in the Loviysu area.
The plane was in Finnish airspace for about two minutes.
It is noted that the border service is responsible for investigating cases of border violations.
