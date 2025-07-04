The CPD denied the Russian fake about the evacuation of ministries from Kyiv

Russian propagandists are sending a fake letter to Ukrainian state structures, allegedly signed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, dated June 30, 2025, about "preparing for the evacuation of ministries and state agencies to western Ukraine."

Russia spreads fake news about the evacuation of Ukrainian ministries and departments from Kyiv

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The falsified "document" states that the Prime Minister instructed the central executive authorities to prepare premises in the western regions for possible relocation "due to the loss of territories."

It also mentions a 10% reduction in the number of departments by eliminating positions in temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, an "order" is stated to provide lists of dismissed workers of mobilization age to territorial recruitment centers by the 25th of the current month.

The Central Data Protection Agency verified this information and reports that in reality such a document does not exist — it was completely fabricated by the Russians.

Such a letter was not registered with the Department of Document Management under the Cabinet of Ministers, as required by the mandatory procedure. The presence of a large number of spelling errors also indicates that the "document" is fake.

The Central Intelligence Agency emphasized that such information operations are carried out by the enemy to sow panic in society and destabilize the situation in the regions of Ukraine, and called on not to succumb to information manipulation and to trust only official sources.