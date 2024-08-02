The defender of the sky, Colonel Korenchuk, with the call sign "Beekeeper", will be posthumously awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine". How to sign the petition

On August 2, a proposal appeared on the website of electronic petitions of the President of Ukraine to award the honorary title of "Hero of Ukraine" to the defender of the skies of Kyiv and Central Ukraine, Colonel of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valentin Ivanovich Korenchuk (call sign "Bee").

Ukrainians are urged to sign a petition against Colonel Korenchuk

Oleksandr Varyvoda initiated the creation of the petition.

In memory of the self-sacrifice and significant combat contribution to the preservation of the state integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, an extremely important activity in the public sphere, we ask you to award the honorary title of "Hero of Ukraine" with the award of the "Golden Star" to Colonel of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valentin Ivanovich Korenchuk, with the call sign " Beekeeper". Share

Colonel Korenchuk died on April 27, 2024, while performing a combat mission in the sky covering state airspace. The defender was 47 years old.

As of 7:00 p.m. on August 2, the petition managed to gather 167 votes out of the 25,000 required.

You can vote for awarding the defender of the sky of Ukraine to Colonel Valentin "Bdzholyar" Korenchuk the title "Hero of Ukraine" by following the link . Voting will continue for another 92 days.

Colonel of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valentyn Korenchuk: what is known

From the first minutes of the large-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, Valentin Korenchuk fought with the enemy in the sky of Kyiv. Later, he performed combat missions in the Southern and Eastern directions, covering the airspace of Central Ukraine.

Made 80 sorties. Spent about 300 hours in the sky.

At the same time, he struck dozens of enemy targets, including: enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, reconnaissance and attack UAVs, ground targets.

The pilot has a historic achievement for Ukrainian aviation — shooting down a Russian attack aircraft near Kyiv without using weapons, pinning the enemy to the ground while maneuvering.

Valentin Korenchuk

The ratio of forces in such air confrontations with the enemy was 2 Ukrainian planes to 7 attackers. At the same time, the Ukrainian aces managed to hit the enemy's sides every time. It was after such glorious victories in the media and society that the legend of the "Ghost of Kyiv" was born, which today is known and respected all over the world.

V. Korenchuk's public activity should be noted. He was a selfless patriot of his country and nation, a participant in the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2014.

He was one of the first to launch a public campaign in the media regarding the provision of modern F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the modernization of Ukrainian combat aviation as a whole. Share

During the full-scale aggression, he managed to work with about fifty domestic and foreign publications, became the hero of several documentaries and television shows, where he popularized Ukrainian aviation. He represented and actively defended the interests of military aviators in the public organization "Defenders of the Sky".

He was a father of many children and a caring husband. After his death, his wife and three children remained.

Valentyn Korenchuk was awarded the State Order "For Courage" (III degree), a personal award weapon, official and departmental awards. Has more than 20 years of conscientious service in the Air Force. By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated May 3, 2024 No. 724, he was awarded the regular military rank of "colonel" (posthumously).

Buried on the Alley of Heroes of the National Memorial Reserve "Lukyaniv Cemetery".

Valentin Korenchuk will always remain a model of dignity, respect and honor of an officer for his brothers in arms, an example of patriotism and professionalism for all Ukrainians. His feats will inspire more than one generation of defenders of the sky to love Ukraine and fight for it to the end!