The DIU announced that Russia is increasing forced mobilization on the TOT

The aggressor state Russia continues the process of forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in order to maximally involve the male population in the criminal war.

Russia has intensified forced mobilization in Ukraine's TOT

This was reported by the representative of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Chernyak.

He noted that the Russians in the occupation are keeping an enhanced military record, starting with those who are still sitting at their desks.

They go to schools, they go to businesses, they keep records and try to involve as many men of draft age as possible.

The representative of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that forced mobilization for the TOT is another manifestation of Russia's genocidal policy against Ukraine.

Russia itself has enough mobilization resources. [Forced conscription in the occupied territories of Ukraine] is needed exclusively for carrying out some counterintelligence measures. It is needed exclusively for carrying out genocide. [...] The first task that Russia sets itself is to “cleanse” the temporarily occupied territories of the Ukrainian population. Share

He added that those mobilized during the occupation are being sent to war against Ukraine without any special military training.

Of course, they are clothed, given weapons, and thrown into battle only in the hope that they will die in a few hours or days. And Russia will accordingly free itself from any further action with these people, because they consider them separate from themselves, people of a different kind.

We remind you that earlier it became known about the manifestations of harsh "hazing" towards those illegally mobilized from the occupied areas of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions into the ranks of the Russian occupation army.