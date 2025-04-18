The Emir of Qatar held talks with Putin — why is this important for Ukraine

On April 17, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, paid an official visit to Moscow for talks with the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The visit attracted considerable interest from the international community due to its geopolitical significance, particularly in the context of discussing the situation in Ukraine, said Igor Semivolos, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies.

Why is the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Moscow important for Ukraine?

According to Semivolos, there are four important aspects of this event.

Qatar has a reputation as an effective mediator and is involved in many Middle East negotiations. This role is highlighted by Doha's active diplomacy, which seeks to strengthen its influence in regional and global affairs. Emphasis on economic issues, in particular liquefied gas trade. Humanitarian aspect: Qatar has repeatedly tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, in particular on the issues of the return of deported Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners. The issue of Syria and the situation in Gaza.

In the end, several documents were signed, and Putin received an invitation to visit Qatar in the near future.

Semivolos notes that the meeting between the Emir of Qatar and Putin is of great importance for Ukraine in the future.

Qatar can be useful on humanitarian issues, such as the return of deported children and the exchange of prisoners. However, its mediation in the broader context of the war raises concerns because it risks promoting Russian narratives without taking into account Kyiv’s position. Without Ukraine’s participation in such negotiations, there is a risk that Russia will use Qatar to promote its own terms, for example in the context of a ceasefire, which may not be in Kyiv’s interests. Share

Strengthening Qatar's position in the LNG market could help diversify gas supplies to Europe, which would support Ukraine after the cessation of Russian gas transit on January 1, 2025. At the same time, Qatar's cooperation with Russia in the energy sector could ease the pressure of sanctions on Moscow, which is contrary to Ukrainian interests.

The issues of Syria and Gaza affect Ukraine, as Russian activity in the Middle East diverts Moscow's resources from war. At the same time, Russia's cooperation with Qatar in the region could strengthen Russia's position on the international stage, weakening its isolation.

Regular contacts between Qatar and Russia could make it more difficult to put pressure on Moscow, especially if Qatar acts as a mediator in negotiations regarding Ukraine, Semivolos believes.