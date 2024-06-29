The EU Council expanded sanctions against Belarus

On June 29, the Council of the EU adopted sanctions against the Belarusian economy, which are designed to mirror some of the restrictive measures against Russia and thus solve the problem of circumventing sanctions.

The new EU sanctions will solve the problem of bypassing the current restrictions in Belarus

By its decision, the Council of the EU continues the ban on the export of goods and technologies of dual purpose and advanced technologies, and also introduces additional restrictions on the export of goods that can contribute to strengthening the Belarusian industrial potential.

Additional restrictions on exports to Belarus of goods and technologies for maritime navigation and luxury items are also being introduced.

In addition, it will be prohibited to directly or indirectly import, purchase or transfer from Belarus gold and diamonds, as well as helium, coal and mineral products, including crude oil.

The last measure will be supplemented by a new ban on the export of goods and technologies suitable for use in oil refining and natural gas liquefaction.

The Council of the EU prohibits the provision of certain services to Belarus, its government, public authorities, corporations or agencies, or to any natural or legal person acting on their behalf or at their direction.

These include, in particular, accounting, architectural and engineering services, advertising and marketing research services, and others.

The Council of the EU also extends the ban on the transportation of goods by road through the territory of the EU by trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus, including when transported by trucks registered outside Belarus.

The Council of the EU adopted the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

The Council of the European Union adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. They concern the spheres of energy, finance and trade, and will also make it more difficult for Russia to circumvent sanctions.

These measures target such high-value sectors of the Russian economy as energy, finance and trade, and make it even more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions.

The package includes restrictive measures against another 116 individuals and legal entities responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

In particular, the Council of the EU introduces a ban on transshipment of Russian LNG in the EU for further shipment to third countries. The restriction applies to both ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transfers. At the same time, the ban does not apply to the import of LNG into the EU itself.

In addition, new investments in LNG projects in Russia, such as Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG, are prohibited. Provision of goods, technologies and services for these projects is limited.