According to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the countries of the Western Balkans have chosen the path of European integration. Because of this, the Kremlin is trying to provoke old conflicts in these countries.
Points of attention
- The EU accuses Russia of fanning old conflicts in the Balkans to hinder the region's integration into the EU and NATO.
- The Western Balkans are steadfast in their path towards EU and NATO integration despite Russia's interference.
- The geopolitical changes in the Balkans highlight the growing confrontation between the EU and Russia.
- Serbian President Vucic distances himself from Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signaling a shift in alliances in the region.
- Both the EU and the countries of the Western Balkans face tough decisions and challenges in their pursuit of regional integration.
What is known about Russia's fanning of old conflicts in the Balkans
During the security forum in Bled, von der Leyen noted that the new generation in the Western Balkan countries has chosen the course of integration into the EU and NATO.
The President of the European Commission noted that historically these countries were at the crossroads of East and West, North and South.
But now the Western Balkans continue the implementation of reforms and the movement towards integration with the EU.
What is known about the change in the political course of the countries of the Balkan Peninsula
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claims that he has long since severed all close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, this happened after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022.
As Vucic points out, he has not met or spoken to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation for at least two and a half years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
He also drew attention to the fact that he recently had a "wonderful" conversation with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.