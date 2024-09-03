According to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the countries of the Western Balkans have chosen the path of European integration. Because of this, the Kremlin is trying to provoke old conflicts in these countries.

What is known about Russia's fanning of old conflicts in the Balkans

During the security forum in Bled, von der Leyen noted that the new generation in the Western Balkan countries has chosen the course of integration into the EU and NATO.

The President of the European Commission noted that historically these countries were at the crossroads of East and West, North and South.

The Kremlin is trying to revive old conflicts and sow discord both within the Western Balkans and between this region and the rest of Europe, von der Leyen emphasized.

But now the Western Balkans continue the implementation of reforms and the movement towards integration with the EU.

Our political will for faster regional integration goes hand in hand with the firm belief that the EU is a community of democracies. Any compromises with our democratic principles could be fatal to the achievement of our goals. Both EU member states and countries in the Western Balkans region will face tough choices. Bilateral contradictions must find a solution. Integration into the EU will depend on governments, which will have to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions, Ursula von der Leyen said.

What is known about the change in the political course of the countries of the Balkan Peninsula

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claims that he has long since severed all close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, this happened after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022.

As Vucic points out, he has not met or spoken to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation for at least two and a half years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He also drew attention to the fact that he recently had a "wonderful" conversation with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.