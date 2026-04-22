The EU has started approving 90 billion for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

According to media reports, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee has begun the process of approving amendments to the EU's long-term budget for 2021-27. The key goal now is to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan. Moreover, a vote is planned on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

The EU is close to adopting new fateful decisions regarding Ukraine

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out, a written procedure for approving a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia has been launched in official Brussels.

What is important to understand is that each of these decisions received political approval from the ambassadors of EU members — unanimously.

European diplomats emphasize: the written procedure requires that ambassadors of all 27 EU states must put all signatures on the document, or justify their refusal to approve it.

The written procedure launched to adopt amendments to the EU's long-term budget for 2021-27 and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia will last 24 hours — until 12 noon on April 23 (1:00 p.m. Kyiv time). Share

As journalists noted, the written procedure may be completed ahead of schedule if all states sign.